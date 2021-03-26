New Heat For Your Playlist: YBN Nahmir

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

YBN Nahmir‘s debut album Visionland is here! The 20-track project features guest appearances from G Herbo, 21 Savage, G-Eazy, Offset, Too Short, E-40 and more! You can stream the project in full below via Spotify.

Four years after he blew up via social media with his “Rubbin Off The Paint,” single, Nahmir has seen his crew evolve from one of the more anticipated collectives of young rappers in music to him carrying the flag solo. One messy situation leads to progress though. The Alabama rapper made clear he wasn’t going to be left in the dust with the release of “Opp Stoppa,” a revitalized 2019 freestyle now gifted a giant boost thanks to Savage.

Visionland arrives with Nahmir fully focused on putting out his best music yet. Named after his favorite amusement park in Alabama, the entire album finds Nahmir bouncing from hard-hitting flexes and threats to nameless enemies to gospel-tinged songs such as the opener “Still (Family)” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and the fun record “Soul Train.”

“It came out of nowhere, you feel me?” he says of how the “Opp Stoppa” remix came to be. “It was a blessing. I didn’t even ask 21 to hop on it, it was something put together by people in the background. When I heard he was on there? I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we keeping cuh on there. I got a 21 feature, b*tch it’s over! And I’m a big artist and it’s still exciting for me!”

He added, “It was a blessing in disguise, something that really pushed a n*gga and told me to keep going. Cause I got hits everywhere. I salute 21 for hopping on there, he said his kids love it and it put sh*t in my face and made a lot of obstacles in my way get the f*ck out my way.”

Stream Visionland below.

