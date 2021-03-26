New Heat For Your Playlist
HomeNew Heat For Your Playlist

New Heat For Your Playlist: YBN Nahmir

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
New and Now YBN Nahmir

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Digital

YBN Nahmir‘s debut album Visionland is here! The 20-track project features guest appearances from G Herbo21 SavageG-EazyOffsetToo ShortE-40 and more! You can stream the project in full below via Spotify.

Four years after he blew up via social media with his “Rubbin Off The Paint,” single, Nahmir has seen his crew evolve from one of the more anticipated collectives of young rappers in music to him carrying the flag solo. One messy situation leads to progress though. The Alabama rapper made clear he wasn’t going to be left in the dust with the release of “Opp Stoppa,” a revitalized 2019 freestyle now gifted a giant boost thanks to Savage.

Visionland arrives with Nahmir fully focused on putting out his best music yet. Named after his favorite amusement park in Alabama, the entire album finds Nahmir bouncing from hard-hitting flexes and threats to nameless enemies to gospel-tinged songs such as the opener “Still (Family)” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and the fun record “Soul Train.”

“It came out of nowhere, you feel me?” he says of how the “Opp Stoppa” remix came to be. “It was a blessing. I didn’t even ask 21 to hop on it, it was something put together by people in the background. When I heard he was on there? I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we keeping cuh on there. I got a 21 feature, b*tch it’s over! And I’m a big artist and it’s still exciting for me!”

He added, “It was a blessing in disguise, something that really pushed a n*gga and told me to keep going. Cause I got hits everywhere. I salute 21 for hopping on there, he said his kids love it and it put sh*t in my face and made a lot of obstacles in my way get the f*ck out my way.”

Stream Visionland below.

RELATED: YBN Nahmir On His New Album Being The Hardest Out, Showing Love To 21 Savage &amp; More

RELATED: How YBN Nahmir Went From XBOX Live Freestyles To XXL Freshman Star

visionland , ybn Nahmir

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Nas X Gives Satan A Lap Dance…
 2 hours ago
03.26.21
Freddie Gibbs To Star In Upcoming ‘Down With…
 5 hours ago
03.26.21
Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called…
 6 hours ago
03.26.21
Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ & Janet Jackson’s ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’…
 7 hours ago
03.26.21
Dr. Dre Withdrew From Verzuz After Seeing Teddy…
 9 hours ago
03.26.21
10 items
Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Youngboy Never Broke Again Charged With Illegal Possession…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" Premiere Event
Waka Flocka Steps Up For Step-Daughter Charlie When…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Issa Rae Lands 8-Figure Film & Television Deal…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
10 items
HipHopWired Ranks The 30 Greatest Female Rappers Of…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Rolling Stone Live Miami
DaniLeigh Clowned By ‘Snowfall’ Actor Amin Joseph Over…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Asian Woman Who Fought Her Attacker Received Nearly…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep.…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 2 days ago
03.25.21
Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Meagan Good Talks Supporting Black Women, Her Style…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close