Saweetie Has Folks Wondering Is It Cool To Put Ranch On Spaghetti

The Box Houston Featured Video
ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021"

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

Saweetie has been unashamed about posting some of her food habits on social media. Fans have no doubt loved her posts on social media for her humor, her beauty and even turn up music (see “Best Friend” with Doja Cat) but after a video surfaced of her putting plenty of ranch dressing on a plate of spaghetti, fans were a little bit concerned.

In response to the video, the “Icy Girl” had one of the clearest responses yet to the matter: “wtf was y’all eating growing up??? y’all must’ve had a boring ass childhood.”

Given she’s shared with us her love of Ramen noodle seasoning on top of raw oysters and how some of these literally come to her in the middle of the night, the Bay Area bombshell may have us wondering – damn, what do we fix when we’re bored or just hungry?

Or maybe you’re just like me!

