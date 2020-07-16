Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides In GQ Magazine’s “The Couples Quiz”

CLOSE
Quavo and Saweetie’s hip-hop romance has us all blushing and giggling like school girls!

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from watching Quavo and Saweetie’s budding romance, it’s that these two look good together. And their latest GQ Magazine spread is evidence of this quite obvious fact.

Following in the footsteps of Lauren London with Nipsey Hussle and Teyana Taylor with Iman Shumpert, the breakout L.A. rapper and Migo star are the latest to be featured in GQ’s popular couple’s spread and participate in their highly anticipated “The Couples Quiz.”

The two sat down with GQ in February of this year (before the lockdown began) and opened up about their relationship, giving us all a sneak peak into their growing hip-hop romance. Between a series of girlish giggles and bashful blushes, Saweetie recalled how she and Quavo first met, explaining, “he’s always been fine to me. In a group chat [with friends] I would screenshot his picture and be like, “Damn, this n**** is fine.’”

The couple then explained that their relationship began just as any modern day romance begins in the world of social media–through DM’s–as Quavo remembered first seeing the Bay Area native on his Instagram Explore page. After doing a bit of research, he decided to take action, explaining to GQ that he “slid in her DMs” telling her, “‘you an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’ ” Those simple DMs led to an exchange of flirtatious emojis which then led to hours long phone conversations, and just like that…the rest is history.

After a couple of adventurous meet-ups including a Tupac I Get Around style rowdy kick-back and a wild night at Atlanta’s legendary Magic City strip club, the couple officially began their adorable relationship. Now, two years in, the “icy wifey” and “glacier boy” have shown us just how much they are a true match made in Heaven with chemistry that will make anyone around them blush and giggle at their flirtatious exchanges.

When the couple sat down to put their relationship to the test during “The Couples Quiz”, Saweetie quizzed her man on an array of personal details to see how intune the “Stir Fry” rapper really is with his woman. Saweetie kicked it off with easy questions such as when’s her birthday and what food does she hate but then took it up a notch with more difficult questions such as where shes like to shop, what’s his biggest pet peeve about her (to which Quavo answered, “no pet peeves about you, I love you”) and testing his knowledge of the lyrics to Saweetie’s first single, ICY GRL. Yes, Quavo nailed them all, earning 35 out of 44 points and of course, a hug and kiss from his beautiful girlfriend.

Between Quavo and Saweetie’s high-end fashion spread, their flirtatious exchanges during their couple’s quiz and their modern day romance story, it’s safe to call these two our new hip-hop royalty and relationship goals!

Check out their GQ spread and couple’s quiz here.

Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides In GQ Magazine’s “The Couples Quiz”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

