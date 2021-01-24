Saweetie Talks Finding True Love In Relationship With Quavo

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie and Quavo may have been dubbed “relationship goals” by 20 somethings, but according to the “Tap In” rapper she didn’t realize it was true love until Quavo shared his food.

During an interview with Page Six, Saweetie revealed how Quavo swept her off her feet with none other than chicken.

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” Saweetie said in the interview. “He gave me his last piece of chicken. I wasn’t testing him or anything, I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

The “Best Friend” rapper also added that while the couple spoils each other with lavish and expensive gifts, it’s the little things like quality time and attention that are the real key to her heart.

“Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

In 2018, Saweetie and Quavo started dating after he slid into her Instagram DMs– a gesture that led to last year’s “How it started vs. How it’s going” challenge. After answering the “Bad and Bougie” rappers message, the pair went on their first date at Quavo’s favorite restaurant, Stoney River, before heading to the iconic Atlanta strip club, Magic City.

The “So Icy” rapper, who went viral in October after dishing the relationship advice that ’women should throw their man back to the streets, “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills,” has seemingly gained perspective over what it takes to be in a real relationship, but not before she called out critics in true Saweetie fashion deading the topic altogether.

“While y’all mad at birkin bags mine over here teaching at hogwarts,” the rapper wrote on Instagram at the time.

