Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Safaree Calls Marrying Erica Mena ‘One Of His Biggest Mistakes’ & Erica Responds!

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Safaree and Erica Mena‘s marriage has been rather rocky to say the least over the past few months. Even though the couple have been on-again, off-again for quiet sometime, the rapper and Love & Hip Hop star has posted some questionable items on social media regarding parenting, his wife and more. On Tuesday (February 23), he apparently was prepared to throw the whole relationship away.

He tweeted, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

He of course, later deleted the post but not before gossip blogs caught wind of it.

Not to be outdone (or let bad energy die), Erica responded to the message herself.

“since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in,” she wrote. “I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

This is definitely one of those “leave us out of it and go seek therapy, counseling, something” type of situations. The pair announced they were getting divorced last year when Safaree posted on New Year’s Eve he was a “bachelor” and have been sniping at one another over social media ever since. They wed in January of 2020 and welcomed their baby girl into the world one month later.

RELATED: Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His Divorce From Erica Mena

RELATED: Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Erica Mena , Safaree

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Fashion Issue | Misa Hylton: From Bad…
 2 hours ago
02.24.21
Erykah Badu & Tobe Nwigwe For Facebook Watch
Erykah Badu Shares The Stage With Tobe Nwigwe…
 4 hours ago
02.24.21
2019 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
Safaree Calls Marrying Erica Mena 'One Of His…
 5 hours ago
02.24.21
Dr. Dre Calls Ex-Wife “Greedy B*tch” In New…
 6 hours ago
02.23.21
SZA Partners With TAZO Tea For Climate Justice…
 21 hours ago
02.23.21
Mac
Louisiana Parole Board Votes For Ex-No Limit Soldier…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Cardi B Talks Getting Bullied Because Of Her…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Maxine Waters Break Bread…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
10 items
Huncho Helps: Quavo Picked Up Bobby Shmurda From…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Judge Rules Dr. Dre’s Alleged Mistresses Won’t Testify…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
10 items
Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Bobby Shmurda On 106th and park
Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison
 1 day ago
02.23.21
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
5 items
5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Eve Returning To Scripted Television In New ABC…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Photos
Close