Safaree Calls Marrying Erica Mena ‘One Of His Biggest Mistakes’ & Erica Responds!

Safaree and Erica Mena‘s marriage has been rather rocky to say the least over the past few months. Even though the couple have been on-again, off-again for quiet sometime, the rapper and Love & Hip Hop star has posted some questionable items on social media regarding parenting, his wife and more. On Tuesday (February 23), he apparently was prepared to throw the whole relationship away.

He tweeted, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb sh*t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

He of course, later deleted the post but not before gossip blogs caught wind of it.

Not to be outdone (or let bad energy die), Erica responded to the message herself.

“since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in,” she wrote. “I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter!”

This is definitely one of those “leave us out of it and go seek therapy, counseling, something” type of situations. The pair announced they were getting divorced last year when Safaree posted on New Year’s Eve he was a “bachelor” and have been sniping at one another over social media ever since. They wed in January of 2020 and welcomed their baby girl into the world one month later.

