Meet The Parents: Safaree, Erica Mena Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Posted 7 hours ago

Congratulations are in order for the Samuels, Erica Mena and Safaree as the couple welcomed their baby girl over the weekend. Safaree was quick to share the good news with the world, officially welcoming himself to the #GirlDad club.

While we don’t have a baby name quite yet, it’s another chapter in the whirlwind romance for the couple who began dating shortly after appearing on Love & Hip Hop. Safaree was quick to drop down on one knee and propose to the model and late last year, the two were wed in a lavish ceremony.

See fan reactions to Safaree & Erica’s bundle of joy below.

