Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His Divorce From Erica Mena

We would be lying if we said we were shocked by this news. 

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s official *sarcastic voice* everyone’s favorite couple Safaree and Erica Mena, are officially done.

We are unsure if this is an upcoming storyline for a new season of Love & Hip Hop when it returns masterminded by Mona Scott, but it would appear the love is indeed gone between Safaree and Erica Mena. Safaree confirmed what has been rumored for months after the duo, who both made a killing on OnlyFans, unfollowed each other social media by keeping it real petty in an Instagram post.

In the flex for the gram, Samuels who became famous for being Nicki Minaj’s pop-locking sidekick and rumored ghostwriter before becoming a reality tv object of women’s affection after his nude photo “leaked,” is standing in front of his Rolls-Royce with the caption “BACHELOR‼ Ending 2020 right ‼.”

He even tagged Divorce Court as the photo’s location, an extremely petty move on his part.

No word on what finally broke the camel’s back and forced the couple who have a child together to call it a quits. But we won’t be shocked all of this does play on the insanely-popular VH1 reality tv series when filming does finally resume after being put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

 

Photos
