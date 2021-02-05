New Music Friday: Devin The Dude, Pooh Shiesty, VanJess, Lenora, Bobby Sessions, Doeman, Dice SoHo & More

The first Friday of February is here and there is plenty of music to take in for the weekend! Let’s get it started.

DEVIN THE DUDE, Soulful Distance

The Dude has been showing up on tracks since 1994 with his time with The Odd Squad and on Soulful Distance, he sticks to his favorite subjects of women, reefer and beer with his own goofy humor splashed in (“My Left Nut Itch”). There are deep dives into the yo-yos of reality (“Discouraged”) but the Dude breaks out with songs featuring Big Pokey and Lil Keke, Slim Thug, Scarface and full production by Rob Quest.

POOH SHIESTY, Shiesty Season

The Memphis hitmaker signed to Gucci Mane‘s 1017 imprint and hit the ground running with guest spots and club tracks. Shiesty Season launches with “Back In Blood” featuring Lil Durk and keeps going including songs such as “Twerksum,” “Guard Up” and “Box Of Churches” with 21 Savage.

LENORA, Girls

Even though Lenora’s sultry send up to ’80s R&B in Girls arrived at the tail end of January, the debut project from the indie packs on plenty of straight-forward, caption worthy songwriting and production from Polyester The Saint. From the spunky “Red Flags” single to the group chat worthy title track “Girl”, Lenora’s debut is all for the lovers

BOBBY SESSIONS feat. MEGAN THEE STALLION – “I’m A King”

With Coming 2 America due out on March 5, Def Jam is gearing up to drop the movie’s official soundtrack. Two of the major writers on the Grammy-nominated “Savage” link up for the first time in an official capacity as Dallas’ own Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion drop “I’m A King.” Get your crowns ready.

VANJESS, Homegrown

The vibes are definitely out with VanJess‘ brand new EP. Three years after their Silk Canvas album, the sisters bring forth a new EP featuring the lead single “Curious” with Jimi Tents and Garren plus guest appearances from Phony Ppl, Devin Morrison and more.

DOEMAN, No Hesitation

In 2020, Doeman routinely dropped singles and EPs, building off frustration and anger with America and the general hunger when you believe you’re the best rapper out and few people can catch you. The Mexican-American talent delivers more bars and animosity on his No Hesitation EP, partnering with fellow rhymer Marques Clae for “Golden,” Young Deji for the “Southside” remix and more.

KAP G & DICE SOHO – “Keep Gettin’ It”

In case you ever had a desire to quit your job, may Kap G and Dice SoHo be your two guides on how to properly get through it. As the two navigate time while working at a dead-end warehouse, they immediately get to thinking differently, mostly in regards to running in expensive whips and enjoying the spoils of life.

