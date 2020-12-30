Videos
Lenora Works Out Those ‘Red Flags’ In New Video [WATCH]

Lenora knows a few things about avoiding red flags or two in relationships and wants to help the ladies avoid their own as time passes.

The Houston singer premieres her latest video for “Red Flags,” complete with the Hiram Clarke talent getting the girls in order before going through a full gym routine, hitting the 8-counts, giving the ladies a little eye candy and letting people know regardless of how good something looks, it’s always good to investigate just to be safe.

“Red Flags” is the second major single from Lenora for 2020 including “Cool” and last year’s “Relax” featuring Slim Thug. Shot by Robert Jordan III out at Kinetix Fitness in Sugar Land, watch the official video for Lenora’s “Red Flags” up top.

