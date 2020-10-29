Doeman Puts A Microscope On The Country For “Amerikkka” [NEW MUSIC]

With a minute and plenty of thoughts on his head, Doeman delivers a quick freestyle over gothic, stretched out strings and drums. Not one for gossip, always one to squabble, “Amerikkka” is Dodi once more representing the Southeast. He’s cutting through radio silence to deliver a quick message for haters, invisible foes and future supporters. Join DYNA, get down with DYNA, or be lost like the rest.

Stream the single from Doeman below.

