CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Doeman Drops “Screwed Up” Video [WATCH]

Doeman is starting to get in that pocket.

If you rap, you know the pocket where your rhymes feel effortless and everything’s connecting. If you listen to it, eyes closed, you’ll think the Trakksounds produced “Screwed Up” personally took you down 59 South underneath the lit up Montrose bridge and the lights began dancing off your car.

Throwing two middle fingers up like 2Pac, “Screwed Up” is an ode to the ladies and the days and nights from the Southeast to the West and the Northside beyond. Trakksounds takes a small piece of Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” to create another love song, one where you don’t have to hide your feelings in public. Because being from Houston and Texas in general, you aren’t hiding where you’re from for anybody.

Watch the latest DYNA video now.

RELATED: Doeman Speaks For The People With “Rise Up” [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Doeman feat. Feefa – “I Feel Good” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Doeman Shares Quick Strike Video For “Forgiveness” [WATCH]

Doeman , trakksounds

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
SMFH: George Zimmerman Files $265M Lawsuit Against Pete…
 50 mins ago
02.20.20
Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
Lauren London arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop…
 4 hours ago
02.20.20
SZA Says ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover With Megan Thee…
 5 hours ago
02.20.20
Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe’s Memory With Tribute Freestyle…
 6 hours ago
02.20.20
Ryan Henry Speaks Out Against Those Making Disparaging…
 6 hours ago
02.20.20
Tina Lawson Wants To Know Why More People…
 7 hours ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 8 hours ago
02.20.20
Report: Pop Smoke Seemed To Be Targeted In…
 10 hours ago
02.20.20
Big Boi Approves James Harden & Russell Westbrook’s…
 10 hours ago
02.20.20
10 items
Young Thug Offers Comments On Zaya Wade That…
 23 hours ago
02.20.20
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close