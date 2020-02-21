Doeman Drops “Screwed Up” Video [WATCH]

Doeman is starting to get in that pocket.

If you rap, you know the pocket where your rhymes feel effortless and everything’s connecting. If you listen to it, eyes closed, you’ll think the Trakksounds produced “Screwed Up” personally took you down 59 South underneath the lit up Montrose bridge and the lights began dancing off your car.

Throwing two middle fingers up like 2Pac, “Screwed Up” is an ode to the ladies and the days and nights from the Southeast to the West and the Northside beyond. Trakksounds takes a small piece of Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” to create another love song, one where you don’t have to hide your feelings in public. Because being from Houston and Texas in general, you aren’t hiding where you’re from for anybody.

Watch the latest DYNA video now.

RELATED: Doeman Speaks For The People With “Rise Up” [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Doeman feat. Feefa – “I Feel Good” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Doeman Shares Quick Strike Video For “Forgiveness” [WATCH]

Also On 97.9 The Box: