Doeman feat. Feefa – “I Feel Good” [NEW MUSIC]

New Doeman feels like a minor holiday. Usually, the Mexican-American spitter comes through with plenty of bars and plenty of confidence about his heritage and then some on a track. “I Feel Good,” the Feefa featured track that released earlier this week? Well, Dodi is all confidence and breeze here.

Over relaxed production from XanaxFanClub, Dodi handles the bilingual flex track with ease, dropping charming bars about wanting to kick it with one particular lady while Feefa drops his verse in nothing but Spanish.

A W for Latinos and DYNA Gang fans everywhere. Stream the record below.

