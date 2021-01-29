BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Pooh Shiesty Details ‘Shiesty Season’, Signing To 1017 & More! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pooh Shiesty‘s currently holds the title of the “next big thing” out of Memphis. The city has given hip-hop numerous stars in the past but the 20-year-old Pooh’s ascent seems to be as rapid if not rocket-like in the past two years.

After linking with Gucci Mane‘s new 1017 imprint, Pooh went to work, releasing singles and appearing on the label compilation tape So Icy Summer with standout cuts including “7.62 God” and guest spots on tracks such as SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box 2.” With his new single “Back In Blood” out with Lil Durk, the 1017 hitter taps in with J-Que from the Houston BMW Studios to detail what he’s done since signing to Gucci’s label, how he’s still acting broke even though the money is coming in, his upcoming Shiesty Season album with crowd favorite “Twerksum” and more!

Watch the interview below. Subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

RELATED: Gucci Mane Affiliated Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Double Shooting, Sneakers Involved

