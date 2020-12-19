Entertainment News
Sony To Develop DJ Screw Biopic, Isaac Yowman To Serve As Executive Producer

The All Screwed Up story is about to be expanded.

On Friday (December 18), Sony Pictures announced they were developing a biopic about the late DJ Screw based on Isaac Yowman and The Incubation Lab’s All Screwed Up tribute which was released last month. Yowman will serve as executive producer on the film.

The Incubation Lab, helmed by Jeron Smith, is a program meant to “identify and develop feature projects from nontraditional storytellers and underrepresented talent.” All Screwed Up is set to be the first film coming from the program and is looking at 2021 to begin production.

“Jeron and Maia (Eyre) have been extremely helpful and transparent in navigating me through this process,” Yowman told The Hollywood Reporter. “They’ve committed to making sure my voice as a black filmmaker is heard and the team we’re building is super solid. I can tell Sony genuinely wants to see me grow as a  creative, and that means a lot. The family is happy and so am I.”

Watch the visual tribute version of All Screwed Up below.

