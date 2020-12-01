Texans Will Fuller V, Bradley Roby Suspended For PEDs

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V and cornerback Bradley Roby announced on Monday (November 30) they had tested positive for a banned supplement under the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Both Fuller and Roby said the supplements came from prescribed medication not permitted under the policy. Both players shared their suspensions on social media.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy,” Fuller wrote. “As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

“As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Roby tweeted an apology on Monday to his family and teammates, saying “a few months ago, I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for, everything I put in my body.”

Fuller and Roby will sit out the remaining five games on the Texans’ schedule and the first game of the 2021 season. In Fuller’s case, his six catch, 171-yard and two-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day may have been his final game with the team as he is a free agent after this year.

The wideout from Notre Dame had missed 22 games in his first four seasons in the NFL but had been healthy all this year, putting up career numbers in receptions (53), yards (879) and touchdowns (8). Roby had signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Texans in March and was the team’s top corner this season with 37 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

