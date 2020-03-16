CLOSE
Texans Trade DeAndre Hopkins To Cardinals For David Johnson, Draft Picks

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Blame it on the coronavirus or the need for draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft but the Texans made a blockbuster move that will no doubt hurt the city for a good minute. On Monday, the team agreed to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals as part of a deal that includes the Texans receiving RB David Johnson.

The official terms: Hopkins and a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft are going to Arizona for Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hopkins, widely believed to be the best WR in football, is a four-time Pro Bowler. He now heads off to the Desert with current NFL Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray while Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson is now down his best target but gains a back in Johnson.

RELATED: DeAndre Hopkins’ Mother Sabrina Greenlee To Have Her Story Turned Into A Movie

Deandre Hopkins , Houston Texans

