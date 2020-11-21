CLOSE
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

There’s good news in Jeremih‘s battle with COVID-19. The 33-year-old singer has been transferred out of the intensive care unit according to TMZ and has been placed in a regular hospital room — without the need for a ventilator.

The R&B singer’s family told the outlet that they’re thankful for the prayers during his fight with COVID and is thankful the likes of 50 Cent, Hitmaka, Big Sean, Chance the Rapper and more uplifted him.

Jeremih’s battle with COVID-19 first became public last Saturday (November 14) when musicians began asking for prayers for the “All The Time” rapper. 50 was the first to publicly comment and say that Jeremih was battling COVID and that “sh*t was serious.”

On Thursday (November 19), Jeremih’s agent reported to Variety that although the singer was no longer on a ventilator, he was still in critical condition.

It is currently unknown how long Jeremih has had COVID or when he contracted the virus. Him undergoing normal treatment is a welcome sign in a tumultuous week for him.

Jeremih

