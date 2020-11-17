CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other

The Queen is fine though.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spike across the country and we are once again reminded that celebrity status does not protect you from this deadly virus. One of music’s brightest talents in Erykah Badu is looking for answers.

As spotted on Page Six,  Badu is the latest musical performer to have to reassess their movements in the current Covid-19 environment. On Friday, November 13 she vented her frustration regarding her recent hospital visit.

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” Badu tweeted. “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh.”

Naturally, after the post went viral she was faced with thousands of naysayers who doubted her claim. She then followed things up with a screenshot of her results which exonerated her from any cap. “Left nostril positive & right nostril negative,” the comments section of the paperwork read.

She is not the first high profile name to receive some confusing results from their Covid-19 examinations. Earlier this month, Tesla founder Elon Musk said he took the test four times and got different results. “

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” Musk tweeted. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Thankfully, Fat Belly Bella is feeling just fine and took the test in order to perform live. “I don’t feel bad at all. We have to take those routine COVID tests to work on set. I’m Gucci. But thanks .”

Photo:

Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One Nostril, Negative In Other  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dame Dash, Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son
 1 hour ago
11.17.20
Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing…
 3 hours ago
11.17.20
Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One…
 4 hours ago
11.17.20
B. Simone Makes History As The First Woman…
 19 hours ago
11.16.20
Prince's "Originals" Album Release Celebration
Dave Chappelle Announces 3 Night Residency At House…
 19 hours ago
11.16.20
‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Featured Digitized Chadwick…
 22 hours ago
11.16.20
Man Accused Of Killing Pop Smoke Streamed Instagram…
 23 hours ago
11.16.20
Tracy Morgan Surprises Residents At Brooklyn Community Center…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
Stacey Abrams Rumored To Be Eyeing 2022 Georgia…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
The CW Is Launching A ‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
Fans Petition To Have LeVar Burton Be The…
 1 day ago
11.16.20
Dave East Pop Up
Griselda Rapper Benny The Butcher Shot In Attempted…
 2 days ago
11.15.20
15 items
Trap Back Jumpin: Gucci Mane, Jeezy Announce They’re…
 2 days ago
11.15.20
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
4 items
Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19, Rappers Offer…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Earl Thomas’ Wife Files For Divorce Months After…
 3 days ago
11.14.20
Photos
Close