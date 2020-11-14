CLOSE
covid-19 , Jeremih
Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19, Rappers Offer Prayers

Posted 15 hours ago

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Backstage & Audience

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty


Hitmaka sent the internet into a blunder after he took to Instagram Saturday calling for prayers for singer Jeremih without much explanation beyond obtaining permission from Jeremih’s mother.

Shortly after friend Chance the Rapper and long time collaborator 50 Cent offered a bit of clarity on Jeremih’s current state including a possible COVID-19 diagnosis and admission to an ICU in Chicago, Illinois.

Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19

 

Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19, Rappers Offer Prayers  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Hitmaka calls for prayers for singer Jeremih

“I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings❤️”

2. Chance the Rapper tweets about Jeremih being ill

Shortly after Hitmaka’s post, Chance the Rapper took to social calling for prayers for his ill friend Jeremih but did not confirm COVID-19 coronavirus to be the illness.

3. Longtime collaborator 50 Cent went on to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis

50 Cent also posted on Instagram with a bit more detail, “Pray for my boy @jeremihhe’s not doing good this covid shit is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago.”

4. 50 Cent clarifies further in his Instagram caption.

While 50 Cent has had a long time friendship with Jeremih, we will wait until Jeremih or a family member officially confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis.

We prayer for a speedy recovery.

Story developing.

