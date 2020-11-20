CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19, Agent Says

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jeremih‘s battle with COVID-19 has taken a bleak turn.

According to the singer’s agent, he’s currently in an intensive care unit in critical condition.

“J was just pulled off the ventilator,” his agent said in a statement to Variety. “He’s still in ICU in critical condition. Please keep him in your prayers.”

The 33-year-old singer had been privately battling the virus in his hometown of Chicago when musicians and peers took to social media to ask for prayers on his behalf. 50 Cent was the first to relay that the “All The Time” singer was battling COVID-19.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih. He’s not doing good. This COVID shit is real. He’s in the ICU in Chicago,” he wrote.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates & Info

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)

Jeremih

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
Jeezy & Gucci Mane Dead Beef Following Very…
 4 hours ago
11.20.20
Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals…
 4 hours ago
11.20.20
Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of…
 4 hours ago
11.20.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show
Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19,…
 5 hours ago
11.20.20
Q-Tip Confirms Megan The Stallion Collaboration Is On…
 19 hours ago
11.19.20
Janet Hubert, Will Smith Squash 27-Year Beef During…
 20 hours ago
11.19.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Tonight’s Jeezy…
 24 hours ago
11.19.20
The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
All Screwed Up Visual Tribute
Watch The ‘All Screwed Up’ Visual Tribute [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 2 days ago
11.19.20
Report: James Harden Allegedly Wants Out Of Houston…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Boosie Badazz Says He’s “Good” After Getting Shot…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Benny The Butcher Recovering After Houston Walmart Shooting
 2 days ago
11.18.20
15 items
Jeezy Dissees Freddie Gibbs & 50 Cent On…
 2 days ago
11.18.20
Photos
Close