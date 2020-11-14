Earl Thomas’ Wife Files For Divorce Months After Arrest Went Viral

Months after Earl Thomas and his wife Nina were involved in a viral arrest story where Nina pointed a gun at her estranged husband over alleged cheating, Nina has filed for divorce according to TMZ.

Nina Thomas put in the court paperwork on November 3 and her reason for filing? Adultery. She also added there is “zero reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Previously, the Thomases were working out their marriage after an April incident in Austin where Nina and her friend discovered Earl and his brother in bed with two other women. Nina then pulled out a loaded gun and pointed it at Earl, not long after she was chasing him around a vehicle with a knife.

According to the police report, they “observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle.”

Nina was arrested on charges of burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence and was bonded out. Later, Earl dropped the charges and said that he and his wife were trying to rehab their marriage. Last month, Earl shared a lovable photo of the two together for her birthday.

“Just want to take the time to wish the woman who I can talk to in the middle of the night … who has accepted who i am through it all and has helped me grow in so many ways,” he wrote. “I hope you enjoy what I’ve planned for you bae…. 31 is going to be your best year yet … I love you wife.. HAPPY 31st Mrs Thomas.”

The two were married in a lavish ceremony in 2016 and have three children together. Earl’s currently a free agent, having been released from the Baltimore Ravens in April due to conduct detrimental to the team.

