Ravens Release Earl Thomas For Misconduct

In short he fumbled the bag.

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Skill isn’t everything when it comes to big sports. One player has found out the hard away that demeanor is just as an important indicator of how an organization values you.

As spotted on The Grio, the Baltimore Ravens have confirmed that they have severed ties with Earl Thomas. On Sunday, August 23 the team tweeted he was cut for what they deemed poor “personal conduct”.

“We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens,” the social media post stated.

The prior week the Orange, Texas native got into a scuffle with teammate Chuck Clark during a training session. But according to several analysts, this was the final straw in a series of incidents involving Thomas.

On September 30, 2018, Thomas was taken off the field after injuring his leg while flipping the bird to his then-coach Pete Carroll. The following year he stood ten toes down on the gesture saying, “If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don’t regret doing that to Pete.”

The following year on September 29, 2019, while down six points to the Cleveland Browns he was seen giving up the chase against running back Nick Chubb. He later justified the move saying he didn’t want to pull a hamstring.

After the game, he almost got into an altercation with nose tackle Brandon Williams. That following month he chose to take the entire bye week off and missed team meetings. Thomas also was late for another meeting because he had to get his car washed.

Currently, there are no teams that have expressed interest in Thomas.

Photo: Getty

Ravens Release Earl Thomas For Misconduct  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

