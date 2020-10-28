CLOSE
2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Source: 2020HHA / Getty

The 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards took over on Tuesday night (October 27), virtually. Hosted by the 85 South Show, the awards were a highlight for Megan Thee Stallion. Although only four awards were televised on the show, the Houston Hot Girl took home awards for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé.

Additionally, Queen B took home the award for Sweet 16 as her verse on the remix was crowned Best Feature.

DaBaby, who was nominated for 12 awards at the show, was shut out. “Ion think Baby trippin,” he commented. “@bet love Baby, congrats to the winners. #WellDeserved.”

The awards featured performances from Lil Baby,42 Dugg, the first TV performance from City Girls at full strength, Mulatto and Gucci Mane taking over Magic City, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko having date night, Burna Boy‘s call to end SARS in his native Nigeria, Quavo honoring the late Pop Smoke and 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne paying homage to HBCUs and Sunni Patterson delivering a word.

However, the show-stealing and most talked about performance of the night came from Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. Backed by his band, his crew of dancers, his wife Fat and lead producer Nell, the Alief product gave the world a little humorous joy with “Try Jesus” featuring Jabari Johnson before launching into a spirited performance of “Eat.”

RELATED: Bars Alert: All The Cyphers From The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

RELATED: Master P To Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Award At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Check out the performers below and the full list of winners on the next page.

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

City Girls – “Kitty Talk” x “Jobs”

Mulatto – “B*tch From Da South” x “Muwop” w/ Gucci Mane

Big Sean, Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign – “Body Language”

Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin – “Monsters You Made”

Quavo – “Shake The Room” x “Aim For The Moon” (Pop Smoke Tribute)

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne f/ Sunni Patterson – “Money Maker”

2020 bet hip-hop awards

