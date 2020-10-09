CLOSE
Master P To Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Award At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

The No Limit tank continues to roll.

Master P is a Hip-Hop icon, and it’s not debatable. The New Orleans rapper and mogul has been announced as recipient of the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the forthcoming BET Hip Hop Awards.

Born Percy Miller, P came to Hip-Hop fame and dominance riding the No Limit Records tank which besides his own music hit gold and platinum plaques with music from Silkk the Shocker,  Mia X, Mystikal and others.

P is joining a healthy lineup of scheduled performers that include 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, City Girls, Quavo, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko and Lil Baby, among others.

As far as BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, DaBaby leads this year’s pack with 12 nominations but Roddy Rich is right on his heels with 11. Not too far behind and tied for third with 8 each are Megan Thee Stallion and Drake.

The 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards go down Tuesday, October 27 at 9 PM on BET Networks and will be hosted by 85 South, which consists of comedians and Wild ‘N Out stars Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean.

Let us know if you’ll be tuning in.

Master P To Receive "I Am Hip Hop" Award At 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

