Propain Gets Honest For “Heart To Heart” Track [VIDEO]

Considering how the road to It Ain’t Safe Outside has been. COVID, racial injustice across the country, various names and individuals with thrilling, non-mediocre lives turned into hashtags and rallying cries. And yet, there’s Propain, still carrying Forever Trill on his heart and soul, skeptical of many things, even those he watches on a daily basis.

Locking himself in a four corner room surrounded with candles, Pro lists off a number of thoughts and wrestles with the world’s contradictions for “Heart To Heart,” rapping about feeling awkward marching when things don’t feel right and trailing off when he knows things are getting a bit too real.

Watch the video below. It Ain’t Safe Outside is on the way.

