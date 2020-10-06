CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trey Songz Announces He Tested Positive For COVID-19

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Trey Songz revealed on Monday (October 5) that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a video shared to his Instagram account, the Passion, Pain singer urged fans to take the virus seriously and announced that he was quarantining.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, doing food drives, of course I have a very young son at home. I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive,” Songz said. “I will be taking this seriously, I will be self-quarantined, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

He added, “I don’t how many of y’all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe that it was. I’ve always taken it serious and if you do come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the President.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Songz did mention the statistics in regards to the number of individuals who have passed from the virus and how it has primarily affected Black men, women and children. The Virginia native is planning to release his Back Home album on October 9. The LP is a follow up to his gold-selling Tremaine The Album which was released in 2017.

RELATED: Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1! [Photos]

RELATED: WATCH: Trey Songz & Chris Brown Enjoy The Bachelor Lifestyle In ‘Chi Ch” Music Video

coronavirus , trey songz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West…
 48 mins ago
10.06.20
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19
 4 hours ago
10.06.20
Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Doctorate For His Community…
 20 hours ago
10.05.20
Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A…
 22 hours ago
10.05.20
DaBaby’s Video Shoot Ends With Gunfire, Rapper Says…
 22 hours ago
10.05.20
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most…
 24 hours ago
10.05.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SNL’ Takeover
 2 days ago
10.04.20
7 items
Jay Electronica’s Mythical ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’…
 2 days ago
10.05.20
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty…
 3 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
Tyga Drops X-Rated OnlyFans Page & “Little T-Rawww”…
 3 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They…
 4 days ago
10.05.20
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Her Battle With…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Jamie Foxx In Talks To Reprise Role As…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
10 items
21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Taking Too Many Diet…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
Photos
Close