Boosie Is Willing To Pay Mark Zuckerberg $100K To Restore Instagram Account

The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Boosie has been without his Instagram account for nearly a month and apparently, he’s willing to pay to get it back by any means. On Monday (September 7), the Baton Rouge rapper took to Twitter and offered up a six-figure sum to restore his IG privileges.

“@zuck,” he wrote. “I got a 100K for my OfficialBossieig page BACK.”

In the time since his account was suspended for violating Instagram’s terms and agreements regarding suggestive content, Boosie has made numerous pleas towards “Zuck” aka “Mark Zuckerberger” aka Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in order to get the account back up and running. For Boosie, IG isn’t just a means for him to show off the wild antics of his fans, it’s a high source of income.

“This is how I feed my family,” he said last month. “We ain’t making no show money Mark Zuckerburger, none of the rappers. I need my Instagram back! Mark, I need my Instagram back. Mark Zuckerburger. I told everybody, ‘Call Mark Zuckerburger. At him right now. Tell him call my sister. We need to talk.’ I need my Instagram! I got people’s money I gotta post.”

In a follow-up video, he once more asked for Zuckerberg to allow him back on the platform, apologizing for the sexually explicit content that landed him on the banned list.

“Mark Zuckerberger, I need to get back on Instagram,” he said. “I just got an email they said I had some sexual content. Playa, if I fucked up, I fucked up. My bad! If it popped off, it wasn’t my fault, but I’ma take my lick. They just sent me a thang for me to take a picture with and my Instagram still ain’t back on.”

Boosie was warned back in April regarding his account and now, saying that he was on “parole.” Apparently, no one wants to hear his plea for reconciliation.

RELATED: Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram &amp; Begs Mark Zuckerberg For It Back

RELATED: Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG Live Shenanigans

