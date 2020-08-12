DaBaby Says He’s Voting For Kanye In The 2020 Election

DaBaby is down for Kanye West to be President … even if it may be virtually impossible for Ye to win.

The North Carolina rapper shared his opinion on the 2020 Election on Wednesday (August 12), one day after the official announcement of California Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden‘s running mate for Vice President. DaBaby made it rather plain in regards to how his vote is lining up.

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye,” the Blame It On Baby rapper wrote.

Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye. 🇺🇸 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) August 12, 2020

He’s the latest celeb to throw their support behind Ye. On Saturday (August 8), Nick Cannon told reporters at LAX that he was voting for Kanye and that we needed another Black man in power. Ye’s run to the White House has already been contentious as he’s been thrown off two ballots for failure to obtain enough signatures to appear on the ballot as an Independent candidate in Illinois and New Jersey.

