DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Remix “Rockstar” In The Name Of Black Lives Matter [NEW MUSIC]

DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch currently have the No. 1 song in the country with “Rockstar”. Now they’ve released an updated version, speaking out against the killing of George Floyd and discussing his own experience with police officers and police brutality.

“Cops wanna pull me over, embarrass me/Abusin’ power, you never knew me, thought I was arrogant/As a juvenile, police pulled their guns like they scared of me,” DaBaby says on the track. “What happened, want us to keep it peaceful/Shoulda seen them hating bitches face when I bought that Lamborghini/Throw up my middle finger, police can’t catch me.”

Listen to the single below.

RELATED: DaBaby &amp; Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Reaches Number 1 On The Billboard Hot 100

 

dababy , roddy ricch

He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
