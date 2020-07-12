Quality Control Rapper Marlo Shot & Killed On Atlanta Highway

Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo, known for the hit “1st N 3rd” with Future and Lil Baby, has died according to Atlanta police. He was 30, according to the medical examiner.

Marlo, real name Rudolph Johnson, was found on I-185 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (July 12) inside of a vehicle riddled with bullets. Police are unaware if Marlo was driving the vehicle from the location where he was shot, if the shooting was a drive-by incident or whether he was shot inside the car and the suspect fled the scene.

Marlo’s death was confirmed by his Quality Control labelmates Lil Yachty and JT of City Girls.

“We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1,” Yachty wrote on Instagram.

Rest In Peace Marlo……damn💔 — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) July 12, 2020

Video began surfacing on social media on Sunday (July 12) of a vehicle reportedly belonging to Marlo that was shot up on I-285. Atlanta police confirmed that the video was indeed footage of the crime scene and that Marlo had died at the scene.

Here’s the statement from Atlanta Police on the death of Marlo:

“On 7-11-2020, at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes when the driver was shot. The vehicle came to rest on the left side of the southbound lanes. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

At this time the investigation continues.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.”

Marlo, who was a frequent collaborator of Lil Baby, was originally positioned on the label as a duo with the My Turn rapper. QC envisioned the two as the label’s version of Boosie & Webbie before Baby’s star exploded in 2018 with “Drip Too Hard” and “Yes Indeed.” The rapper, who grew up in the Bowen Homes projects, released 9th Ward God in 2018, named after the now torn down projects and 1st & 3rd earlier this year.

Quality Control Rapper Marlo Shot & Killed On Atlanta Highway was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: