Lil Yachty Totals Ferrari After Wreck In Atlanta

Lil Yachty is OK following a car wreck in Atlanta on Monday (June 22).

The Lil Boat 3 star smashed up his red Ferarri and walked away with only “minor injuries to his arm” according to TMZ. The rapper was spotted driving down George State Route 400 during a nasty rainstorm and spun out, smashing into a barrier along the shoulder. Yachty lost control of the vehicle ad the car hydroplaned.

Lil Yachty wrecked his Ferrari 🚗 in Atlanta. Rapper would've hydroplaned. Luckily, he escaped with minor injuries. (@TMZ) pic.twitter.com/l4Qiaisnoo — Rap Deck (@RapDeck_US) June 23, 2020

Emergency crews made their way to the scene to check on Yachty and wonder if the Atlanta rapper needed to go to the hospital for his injuries.

RELATED: Say What? Lil Yachty Reveals He Wrote “Act Up” For City Girls Except For J.T.’s Last Verse

RELATED: Watch The Official Trailer For ‘How High 2’ With DC Young Fly And Lil Yachty [VIDEO]

Also On 97.9 The Box: