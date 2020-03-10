CLOSE
Lil Yachty Drops “Oprah’s Bank Account” Visual With Drake & DaBaby

Meet Boprah

World, meet Boprah.

Lil Yachty is back with a brand new video for his single, “Oprah’s Bank Account” featuring both Drake and DaBaby. The song itself is pretty catchy with Yachty wanting to smash his lady at her mama house, Drake saying he turned down Madonna and DaBaby delivering a DaBaby verse but the real selling point? The absurd music video.

Starring as a knock off version of one of entertainment’s most powerful and successful women, Yachty portraying Boprah and asking both Drizzy and Baby the tough questions. The end result? Drake trashing Yachty’s music and DaBaby carefully explaining with a proper English accent the true meaning of his “Let’s Gooooo” adlib.

Watch the nine-minute (!) video directed by Director X below.

