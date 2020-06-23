CLOSE
Lil Baby Calls Out Walmart For Selling Fake 4PF Chains

"Walmart got me fuc*ed up."-Lil Baby

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Baby doesn’t play about his squad so when he saw that the mega-chain Walmart was selling knock-off versions of his 4PF chain, he had plenty to say.

On Monday (Jun 22), Lil Baby took to Twitter to call out the retail conglomerate for selling fake 4 Pockets Full jewelry. In a single tweet, “The Bigger Picture” rapper acknowledged the fake chains by letting fans and the retailer know the approach they took was all wrong.

“Walmart got me fuc*ed up,” Lil Baby wrote.

Showcasing several versions of the 4PF chains, the actual retailer of thee knock off bling is listed as Weekend Gifts, who made the chains available to purchase on Walmart’s website; with the cheapest 4PF items starting as low as $24.99 while the most expensive ones run for as much as $74.99.

The bargain bin prices are a stark comparison to what Lil Baby actually spent on his official pieces. During a 2018 appearance on GQ’s “On The Rocks” series, the Atlanta-bred rapper showed off a jewelry collection worth around $500,000.

Although the rapper stops short of mentioning any legal action, the retailer did take notice and reportedly changed the listing on the site, removing mention of Lil Baby. Check out the revised listing here.

In other Lil Baby news, the rapper’s latest release, My Turn has spent the past three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, reclaiming the top spot following a 13-week hiatus. Despite originally debuting atop the chart in March, My Turn‘s success blessed Lil Baby with his first number one album in the process.

Check out his latest single, “The Bigger Picture”, below.

Lil Baby Calls Out Walmart For Selling Fake 4PF Chains  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

