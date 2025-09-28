Listen Live
Young Thug “Wouldn’t Feel Like A Man” If His Girl Went To Therapy, X Sounds Off

Published on September 28, 2025

Ever since Young Thug’s release from prison, he has been criticized for all his jail calls leaking, on which he gossiped about fellow artists like Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Drake.

He’s apologized for all those calls, but his latest snippet, which went viral on social media, was meant for the world to hear, thanks to his appearance on The Pivot podcast.

Hosted by Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, the podcast, intended initially solely for athletes, has evolved into a platform for anyone at the top of their career who is ready to discuss the ins, outs, and beyond the surface level of their success.

So, when Thug came on, the topic of therapy arose around the 31-minute mark, and he refused to go, explaining that he’d rather speak to someone who knows him better.

“My big sister, my big brother, my dad, my mom, my OGs… I listen to y’all,” Thug began.

He went on to explain that he told his current girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, that he doesn’t feel that either of them needs a therapist, and if she chose to speak to one, he’d see it as a “slap in the face.”

He continues, “I feel like I’m not a man if my girl gets a therapist, like damn, you actually would call somebody and listen to a therapist over me? Instead of just listening to what I’m telling you? I just wouldn’t feel like a man.”

Elsewhere, during the hour-long conversation, he discussed the reactions from artists after he reached out to them following the leaked jail calls, notably Drake, who provided solid advice.

“The jail phones all that sh-t came out, Drake text me, ‘N-gga, I love you. F-ck ‘em, drop that music, bro. Let your music talk,’” Thug said.

While others weren’t as eager to accept his apology, he believes the unanswered calls “showed their colors.”

See social media’s reaction to Thug denouncing therapy below.

