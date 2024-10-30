Young QB’s In The NFL Who Are Currently Benched The NFL can be a daunting environment for young quarterbacks, especially those thrusted into starting roles right from the beginning. These rookies often face high expectations and immense pressure, which does hinder their development and lead to underwhelming performances. Although it goes without saying that these are opportunities and an opportunity can go along way at the same time. But, it is a fact that the “trial by fire” approach often puts the young quarterbacks in a challenging position, as they lack the experience to navigate the complexities of the professional game effectively. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, RELATED | Young QB’s In The NFL Who Are Currently Benched. The NFL can be a daunting environment for young quarterbacks, especially those thrusted into starting roles right from the beginning. These rookies often face high expectations and immense pressure, which does hinder their development and lead to underwhelming performances. Although it goes without saying that these are opportunities and an opportunity can go along way at the same time. But, it is a fact that the “trial by fire” approach often puts the young quarterbacks in a challenging position, as they lack the experience to navigate the complexities of the professional game effectively.In contrast, quarterbacks who are drafted by teams with established veterans tend to have more successful transitions ( Patrick Mahomes Jordan Love , etc). These young quarterbacks benefit from observing and learning from seasoned players, allowing them to develop their skills and understanding of the game at a more gradual pace. Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners In 2024 From Top To Bottom This mentorship period can be invaluable, aiding their growth and preparing them for the responsibilities of a starting role when the time is right. But the players below did not get that opportunity when starting their NFL career. Take a look at

1. Anthony Richardson – 22 years old Source: Getty Anthony Richardson began his NFL career after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. His early performances showed explosiveness, demonstrating his potential as a dynamic quarterback. Unfortunately, his rookie season was marred by a significant shoulder injury, which sidelined him and raised concerns about his durability. Despite these setbacks, Richardson worked hard to return to the field and started the following season with high expectations. However, the Colts recently decided to bench him in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, reflecting a strategic shift as the team seeks stability and experience at the quarterback position. This transition indicates the challenges Richardson continues to face in establishing himself as a reliable starter in the league.

2. Bryce Young – 23 years old Source: Getty Bryce Young is starting this week for the Carolina Panthers but his situation has not been pretty at all with the team since he was drafted in 2023. The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick, was benched following a challenging start to the 2024 season with an 0-2 record. The decision was made by the Panthers’ coaching staff as they opted to start veteran Andy Dalton in hopes of stabilizing the team’s performance. The team has gone back and fourth since pretty much starting whoever is healthy.

3. Trey Lance – 25 years old Source: Getty Trey Lance’s NFL journey began when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially, Lance was seen as a promising quarterback with immense potential, expected to be a future cornerstone for the franchise. He started the 2021 season but tore his ACL that ended his season and then led to him staying on the bench in favor of other quarterbacks. As the 49ers sought to maximize their competitive window, Lance was eventually traded to the Cowboys, marking a significant transition in his career. This move reflected both the challenges he faced in securing a starting role and the team’s need for immediate results.

4. Justin Fields – 25 years old Source: Getty Justin Fields began his NFL career when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially viewed as a potential franchise quarterback, Fields showcased his dual-threat capabilities but faced challenges in adapting to the professional level, battling inconsistent performances and team struggles. Seeking a fresh start, the Bears traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. In Pittsburgh, Fields found himself in a competitive quarterback room and was ultimately benched in favor of veteran Russell Wilson after leading his team to 4-2 in the 2024 season due to not playing well enough and Russell Wilson being healthy. This transition marked a pivotal point in his career, highlighting both the promise and the setbacks Fields experienced as he navigated the complexities of NFL expectations and team dynamics.

5. Will Levis – 25 years old Source: Getty Will Levis began his NFL career when the Tennessee Titans selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Initially seen as a promising talent for the Titans, Levis showed flashes of potential but also faced the typical growing pains of a rookie quarterback. Despite some encouraging performances, inconsistencies in his play and an injury ultimately led to him being benched in favor of veteran Mason Rudolph in the 2024 season. This decision marked a critical phase in Levis’ career, emphasizing the challenges he faced in securing a starting role and the team’s need for stability at the quarterback position.

6. Zach Wilson – 25 years old Source: Getty Zach Wilson’s NFL career began when he was drafted by the New York Jets as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially expected to be a franchise quarterback, Wilson’s tenure with the Jets was marked by flashes of potential overshadowed by inconsistent performances and struggles to adapt fully to the professional game. These challenges led to him being benched multiple times in favor of other quarterbacks on the roster like Mike White. Seeking a new opportunity, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, where he hoped to revitalize his career. However, he now finds himself benched once again, this time behind rookie Bo Nix.

7. Mac Jones – 26 years old Source: Getty Mac Jones began his NFL journey when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially, Jones showed promise as a starting quarterback, demonstrating strong decision-making skills and poise in the pocket. However, as competition increased and expectations grew, he faced challenges that led to inconsistent performances and eventually being benched in favor of other quarterbacks. Seeking a new opportunity to reignite his career, Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet, despite hopes for a fresh start, he now finds himself on the bench behind Trevor Lawrence.