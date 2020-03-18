CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey
HomeEntertainment News

Online Trolls Spread False News That Oprah Winfrey’s Home Raided, Linked Her To Sex Trafficking

Posted 14 hours ago

Oprah Winfrey on stage during her ’Your Path Made Clear&apos; tour

Source: WENN.com / WENN


Oprah Winfrey has been targeted by online trolls for quite some time now, most especially in the wake of fallen Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein‘s recent legal trouble. Those same trolls spread a false rumor that the media mogul’s home was raided in connection to sex trafficking claims and for being diagnosed with COVID-19, which has her name trending on Twitter.

To try and connect all the swirling rumors as everyone has immediately believed what was said without even a hint of a police report, some Twitter users have been saying since March 15 that Winfrey’s home was raided, that she was stricken with coronavirus, and that another home was seized. Other sources state that this implausible and stupid story was drummed up by QAnon followers, many of whom have it out for liberal celebrities and are ardent supporters of President Donald Trump.

This inspired many of the 66-year-old billionaire’s detractors to ramp up the rumor train and made mention of the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland which painted the late entertainer in an unflattering light. Winfrey’s connection to Weinstein was also mentioned in high number by the online trolls who couldn’t wait to pounce on anything resembling a loss of credibility or assumed criminal activity.

Winfrey posted a tweet in the wee hours of Wednesday morning (March 18) to state that none of the chatter on social media is anything connected to the truth and that she’s been keeping herself quarantined and minding her business.

“Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE. Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody,” Winfrey posted.

Ava DuVernay blasted the online trolls for egging this nonsense on with a tweet of her own.

“Trolls + bots began this disgusting rumor. Mean-spirited minds kept it going. #Oprah has worked for decades on behalf of others. Given hundreds of millions to individuals + causes in need. Shared her own abuse as a child to help folks heal. Shame on all who participated in this,” the famed director tweeted.

Check out some of the unhinged responses from the trolls and bots that DuVernay mentioned below, which largely drowns out the sensible people who saw through this mess.

Photo: WENN

Online Trolls Spread False News That Oprah Winfrey’s Home Raided, Linked Her To Sex Trafficking  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court…
 9 hours ago
03.18.20
Cardi B’s Scary Coronavirus Rant Flipped Into Charting…
 10 hours ago
03.18.20
Meek Mill Shares Viral Video Of Louisiana Cop…
 10 hours ago
03.18.20
Cast of HBO’s ‘The Wire’ Send Well Wishes…
 10 hours ago
03.18.20
15 items
Online Trolls Spread False News That Oprah Winfrey’s…
 14 hours ago
03.18.20
Beyonce’ Speaks Out On Why She Doesn’t Show…
 15 hours ago
03.18.20
Eric B.’s Daughter Passes Away, Rakim Mourns
 1 day ago
03.17.20
NBA Players Putting Up Big Paper To Help…
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Howard University Cancels Commencement After Potential COVID-19 Spread
 1 day ago
03.17.20
Kenneth Petty Asks Judge For Internet Access After…
 2 days ago
03.16.20
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 3 days ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 4 days ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 5 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
Photos
Close