kylie jenner , Travis Scott
HomeEntertainment News

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report

Posted 13 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner & Stormi

Source: (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) / (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

You heard it right folks! Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, making 3 yr old Stormi a big sister!As reported by TMZ, Jenner is still in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy and does not yet know the sex, nor the due date of the baby.

If you recall from Kylie’s first go-round with Stormi, she did not want to publicize her pregnancy. In fact, she wore baggy pants, took pictures chest up and stayed to herself, but it seems more is revealed with baby #2.

Kylie Jenner Explained Why She Didn’t Talk About Her Pregnancy at the Time

And while appearing on her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series, Kylie added: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.

Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to let us on the scoop when she announced that she was expecting another grandchild!

RELATED: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Reportedly Taking “A Break” From Their Relationship 
RELATED: Are Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Trying For Baby No. 2 And Marriage?

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No. 2: Report  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
6 items

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Expecting Baby No.…

 13 hours ago
08.20.21
Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Announces Next Album Is His ‘Final’…

 13 hours ago
08.20.21

Atlanta Rapper Germ Says He Saw Girlfriend Abducted…

 14 hours ago
08.20.21

Beyoncé’s Dad Mathew Knowles Says “No, No, No”…

 14 hours ago
08.20.21
20 itemsAaliyah One In A Million re-release assets

Baby Girl: Fans Celebrate Arrival Of Aaliyah’s ‘One…

 15 hours ago
08.20.21

JAY-Z To Celebrate 18th Anniversary Of 40/40 Club…

 16 hours ago
08.20.21

Amber Rose’s Ex-Boyfriend A.E. Says Being Faithful Would’ve…

 1 day ago
08.19.21

6 Black Boutique Owners To Support This Black…

 1 day ago
08.19.21

R. Kelly’s Federal Trial Begins With Disgusting Account…

 1 day ago
08.20.21

Diddy Helps Shyne Get U.S. Visa; Returns To…

 1 day ago
08.20.21
Photos
Close