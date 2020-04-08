Wild’n Out: Tory Lanez Gets His Instagram Live Privileges Revoked Over Quarantine Radio

Tory Lanez may have one of the more popular pop-up Instagram Live shows around with Quarantine Radio.

Lanez almost daily shows have brought out big guests from the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Chris Brown and even a few fans who’ve wilded out. Case in point, Houston’s own Jhonni Blaze was on the show yesterday and found a way to balance a glass of milk between her butt cheeks. Or rather, milk was kind of a theme of the day.

On today’s episode of Quarantine Radio, Jhonni Blaze takes on Tory Lanez💀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YFJs2Y5Ec7 — Owanate (@PrincessOhh_) April 7, 2020

He’s not the only artist who has pushed the envelope when it comes to Instagram Live. Boosie, of course has been going crazy with his Live, to the point where he’s been cashapp’ing for breasts. New York rapper Retchy P maybe has the wildest one out with users doing the absolute most and there’s something called “demon time” that you can just search for at your own risk.

But apparently, Instagram quality control is a little bit fed up with the Toronto rapper. He took to Instagram on Tuesday and claimed that the platform, which has seen a spike in users going live due to social-distancing that his live-streaming privileges had been revoked until April 14. He posted a screenshot of an app message that read, “Based on previous use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action … We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community.”

The caption? “THEY DIDN’T WANT ME TO WIN” Lanez was referencing that he was getting closer to breaking a record for number of viewers. Recently, the Verzuz battles had topped out around 283,000 viewers on the platform for Lil Jon vs. T-Pain but Tory for his individual live? Clocking over 300,000 viewers.

Tory then created a whole new page just for Quarantine Radio which quickly amassed thousands of followers but it too was stripped of IG Live capabilities.

“This is crazy at this point … I had 350k live, Instagram cut me off,” Lanez said in a follow-up video. “I made a whole brand new page n***as ain’t never heard of … I just got to 100,000, Instagram shut me off.”

As to why Tory’s Quarantine Radio got shut down? Viewers have a few guesses, namely a woman who was performing a sex act on a large phallic sized gummy worm yesterday.

How is everyone handling QR gone? Well, let’s take it to the people!

