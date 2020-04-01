CLOSE
Tory Lanez’ Quarantine Radio With Drake Broke Instagram Live Records [Video]

Toronto was lit.

Instagram Live continues to dominate how people pass their time while avoiding being bored to tears at home. Hip-Hop continues to show up in a major way in terms of non conventional entertainment during the days of COVID-19.

As spotted on Bossip we are now witnessing Tory Lanez glow up on another level thanks to his rambunctious approach to social media. On Tuesday, March 31 the Canadian performer hosted another installment of Quarantine Radio. This time found he and French Montana were going back and forth in a hits battle.

The two took turns playing their hottest records from their respective discographies. While the exchange didn’t seem like it would be a game changer the night turned to be a one you didn’t not one to miss. Stars from all fields including Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, MTV, Roddy, Scott Storch, Amber Rose, Bryson Tiller, Casanova and Chris Brown. But when Drake joined the attendance catapulted up to a max of 310,000 viewers which is a new record for Instagram.

Drizzy was truly in the moment by answering questions and drinking shots. Additionally he revealed that it was none other than Chris Brown who called him to get on the IG live.

#Drake is live on Quarantine Radio with #torylanez

You can see the full exchange below.

