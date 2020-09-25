CLOSE
Tory Lanez
HomeEntertainment News

Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts Bite-Sized Canadian To Bits

Posted September 25, 2020

Tory Lanez In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Tory Lanez managed to crawl out from whatever hobbit hole he’s been hiding in for weeks to finally address the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. In the midst of his thin as his head-top defense, the bite-sized Canadian also dropped an album that we won’t be giving much shine today.

Hopping on Instagram Live on Thursday at 9PM west coast time, the singer and errant gunman was assumed to make some heavy apologies and explain the incident that left Megan Thee Stallion wounded and mentally shaken. Instead,  the artist born Daystar Peters0n decided to instead plug an album we won’t mention by name and refused to actually talk about the real issue at hand.

We won’t further dignify Lanez by going further and instead, we turn our attention to the Internet which has ferociously roasted the diminutive singer as they should. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts Bite-Sized Canadian To Bits  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"
Rick Ross Clowns Tory Lanez Over ‘Daystar’ Album:…
 21 hours ago
09.26.20
Lil Baby Gifts His Girlfriend Jayda A Pink…
 1 day ago
09.25.20
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 1 day ago
09.25.20
20 items
Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts…
 1 day ago
09.25.20
Brandy Interviews Ryan Destiny For The Fall Issue…
 1 day ago
09.25.20
Chris Rock Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Premiere,…
 1 day ago
09.25.20
Kash Doll Admits To Lying To Fans About…
 2 days ago
09.24.20
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman Unveiled At Downtown Disney
 2 days ago
09.25.20
Jaguar Wright Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish After Accusing…
 2 days ago
09.24.20
Power Book II: Ghost
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Second Season
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Accused Of…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
9 items
Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Kodak Black Sues The Federal Bureau of Prisons
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Six Police Officers Under Investigation Over Handling Of…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Producer Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung…
 3 days ago
09.23.20
Irv Gotti Think Jay-Z’s Beef With Tupac Stemmed…
 4 days ago
09.22.20
Photos
Close