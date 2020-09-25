Tory Lanez managed to crawl out from whatever hobbit hole he’s been hiding in for weeks to finally address the shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. In the midst of his thin as his head-top defense, the bite-sized Canadian also dropped an album that we won’t be giving much shine today.

Hopping on Instagram Live on Thursday at 9PM west coast time, the singer and errant gunman was assumed to make some heavy apologies and explain the incident that left Megan Thee Stallion wounded and mentally shaken. Instead, the artist born Daystar Peters0n decided to instead plug an album we won’t mention by name and refused to actually talk about the real issue at hand.

We won’t further dignify Lanez by going further and instead, we turn our attention to the Internet which has ferociously roasted the diminutive singer as they should. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Tory Lanez Appears From Hobbit Home, Twitter Blasts Bite-Sized Canadian To Bits was originally published on hiphopwired.com