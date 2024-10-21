Top 10 Black Horror Movies To Binge This Halloween
Check out the trailers for the top 10 Black horror films below:
1. Get Out (2017)
Jordan Peele’s Get Out is a masterful blend of social commentary and psychological horror, exposing the horrors of systemic racism. It made Peele an Oscar winner and redefined modern horror.
2. Candyman (1992 & 2021)
Both the original Candyman and its 2021 reboot delve into the terrifying urban legend of a Black man’s ghost, addressing issues of racial violence and gentrification. The 2021 version, directed by Nia DaCosta, brings the narrative into the modern era.
3. Us (2019)
Peele’s Us tackles the theme of duality with a chilling story of a family haunted by their doppelgängers. It explores privilege, class, and identity, wrapped in a terrifying narrative.
4. Tales From The Hood (1995)
This anthology directed by Rusty Cundieff mixes horror with social commentary, presenting stories about racism, police brutality, and justice with a supernatural twist.
5. His House (2020)
This powerful film tells the story of Sudanese refugees haunted by their traumatic past as they try to start a new life in the UK. It’s a moving exploration of guilt, trauma, and horror.
6. Bones (2001)
Starring Snoop Dogg, Bones is a throwback to Blaxploitation horror, where a murdered gangster returns to exact revenge on those who betrayed him.
7. The People Under the Stairs (1991)
Directed by Wes Craven, this film critiques social inequality, with a young Black boy discovering horrifying secrets in a wealthy couple’s mansion.
8. Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020)
A fun and socially conscious horror-comedy where a group of Bronx teens fights to protect their neighborhood from a group of invading vampires.
9. Ganja & Hess (1973)
This avant-garde vampire film explores addiction, desire, and race, marking it as a cult classic in Black horror cinema.
10. Spell (2020)
A tense supernatural thriller where a man trapped in rural Appalachia must escape the control of a Hoodoo priestess.
