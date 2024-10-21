Top 10 Black Horror Movies To Binge This Halloween

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Check out the trailers for the top 10 Black horror films below: Black horror films have emerged as a dynamic and essential part of the horror genre, often exploring societal issues while delivering frightening scares. In honor of spooky season, we curated a list of the top 10 Black horror films that stand out for their cultural significance and cinematic impact . Read more and check out the trailers inside.Films like Jordan Peele’s 2017 psychological horror Get Out top the list for its cultural impact. The movie made Peele an Oscar winner and completely redefined the horror genre with its masterful blend of social commentary and thrills. Other Black horror films like Candyman delve into the terrifying urban legend of a Black man’s ghost, addressing issues of racial violence and gentrification. The original debuted in 1992. The reboot starring Yaya Abdul-Mateen III was released in 2021 with director Nia DaCosta, bringing the narrative to a modern era.Another favorite on the list is the 1995 classic Tales from the Hood, which is an anthology directed by Rusty Cundieff. It mixes horror with social commentary, sharing stories about racism, police brutality and justice with a supernatural twist. A lot of the films on this list explore the idea that Black people’s waking lives can be absolutely terrifying. There is something scary, creepy and horrifying about being Black in America, and these amazing Black filmmakers and talent have been able to convey it onscreen. These films are essential for any horror fan, blending scares with deep social messages, often rooted in the Black experience.

1. Get Out (2017) Jordan Peele’s Get Out is a masterful blend of social commentary and psychological horror, exposing the horrors of systemic racism. It made Peele an Oscar winner and redefined modern horror.

2. Candyman (1992 & 2021) Both the original Candyman and its 2021 reboot delve into the terrifying urban legend of a Black man’s ghost, addressing issues of racial violence and gentrification. The 2021 version, directed by Nia DaCosta, brings the narrative into the modern era.

3. Us (2019) Peele’s Us tackles the theme of duality with a chilling story of a family haunted by their doppelgängers. It explores privilege, class, and identity, wrapped in a terrifying narrative.

4. Tales From The Hood (1995) This anthology directed by Rusty Cundieff mixes horror with social commentary, presenting stories about racism, police brutality, and justice with a supernatural twist.

5. His House (2020) This powerful film tells the story of Sudanese refugees haunted by their traumatic past as they try to start a new life in the UK. It’s a moving exploration of guilt, trauma, and horror.

6. Bones (2001) Starring Snoop Dogg, Bones is a throwback to Blaxploitation horror, where a murdered gangster returns to exact revenge on those who betrayed him.

7. The People Under the Stairs (1991) Directed by Wes Craven, this film critiques social inequality, with a young Black boy discovering horrifying secrets in a wealthy couple’s mansion.

8. Vampires vs. The Bronx (2020) A fun and socially conscious horror-comedy where a group of Bronx teens fights to protect their neighborhood from a group of invading vampires.

9. Ganja & Hess (1973) This avant-garde vampire film explores addiction, desire, and race, marking it as a cult classic in Black horror cinema.