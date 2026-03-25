97.9 The Box’s ‘HOU GOT JOKES?!’ Stand-Up Contest, April 1, Houston Improv



Congratulations to the performing finalists: Blame the Comic, Brandon Bricks, Jeff Shelley, Keisha Hunt and Lil Darrel The Comedian!

Join us for 97.9 The Box’s “HOU GOT JOKES?!” Stand-Up Comedy Contest on April 1, at the Houston Improv! Get your tickets here!

Source: Radio One / other

Source: Radio One / other

Source: Radio One / other

Source: Radio One / other