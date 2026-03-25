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97.9 The Box’s ‘HOU GOT JOKES?!’ Stand-Up Contest, April 1, Houston Improv

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97.9 The Box's 'HOU GOT JOKES?!' Stand-Up Contest!
  • Date/time: Apr 1
  • Venue: Houston Improv
  • Address: 7620 Katy Fwy, #45, Houston, TX, 77024


Congratulations to the performing finalists: Blame the Comic, Brandon Bricks, Jeff Shelley, Keisha Hunt and Lil Darrel The Comedian!

Join us for 97.9 The Box’s “HOU GOT JOKES?!” Stand-Up Comedy Contest on April 1, at the Houston Improv! Get your tickets here!

Blame the Comic (@blamethecomic)

97.9 The Box's 'HOU GOT JOKES?!' Stand-Up Contest!
Source: Radio One / other

Brandon Bricks (diabetesthesecond)

97.9 The Box's 'HOU GOT JOKES?!' Stand-Up Contest!
Source: Radio One / other

Jeff Shelley (@jeffshelley)

97.9 The Box's 'HOU GOT JOKES?!' Stand-Up Contest!
Source: Radio One / other

Keisha Hunt (@comediankeishahunt)

97.9 The Box's 'HOU GOT JOKES?!' Stand-Up Contest!
Source: Radio One / other

Lil Darrel The Comedian (@lildarrelthecomedian)

97.9 The Box's 'HOU GOT JOKES?!' Stand-Up Contest!
Source: Radio One / other
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