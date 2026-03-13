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65th Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade

65th Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade

Saturday March 14th starting at noon

Published on March 13, 2026

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🍀 Houston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade — March 14, 2026

Houston will turn emerald green on Saturday, March 14, 2026, as the city hosts its beloved annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown. Organized by the Houston St. Patrick’s Parade Commission, this year’s celebration marks the 65th edition of one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the United States.

📍 When and Where

The parade begins at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in downtown Houston, launching near City Hall and winding through the historic downtown district.
Attendance is free, making it one of the most accessible major holiday events in the city.
The route passes through one of Houston’s oldest neighborhoods and concludes near Market Square Park, where additional festivities are typically held.

🎉 What to Expect

Spectators can look forward to a lively, family-friendly celebration of Irish culture. Each year the parade features over 100 entries, including:


Decorated floats and themed vehicles
Marching groups and community organizations
Bagpipers and Irish dancers
Bands and performance troupes
Participants dressed in festive green attire

The parade usually lasts about two hours, offering plenty of entertainment for all ages.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 A Community Tradition


This parade has become a cornerstone of Houston’s cultural calendar, welcoming both Irish Americans and “Irish-for-a-day” visitors. Organizers emphasize its inclusive spirit — anyone can participate by joining a group, building a float, or marching in costume.

Historically, the event draws large crowds and is widely regarded as one of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country.

🎶 After-Parade Festivities

Once the procession ends, celebrations continue downtown with live music, food vendors, games, and activities. Nearby bars and restaurants typically open early and offer themed specials throughout the day.
Across Houston, the parade also kicks off a full weekend of St. Patrick’s festivities — including concerts, markets, and pub crawls — leading up to the March 17 holiday.

☘️ Why It Matters

Houston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade isn’t just a party — it’s a celebration of Irish heritage, community pride, and the city’s diverse cultural traditions. For many families, attending has become an annual ritual that signals the arrival of spring and the start of festival season.

Whether you come for the bagpipes, the floats, the costumes, or simply the joyful atmosphere, the 2026 parade promises to deliver a spirited day of fun in the heart of downtown Houston.

Click here for additional info: https://hsppc.org/



65th Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade was originally published on houstonseagle.com

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