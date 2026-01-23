Who Wore It Best? The RHOP Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 reunion came with a clear theme: bold, red, and impossible to ignore.

The full cast embraced crimson from top to bottom, with each woman bringing her own take on reunion-level red. All the girls were there: Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Tia Glover, Angel Massie, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, Keiarna Stewart, Jazzy Rideau, and Monique Samuels. And yes — Karen Huger, the Grand Dame herself, even made a surprise appearance.

The color theme just makes sense with everything going on in Potomac right now.

The storylines are hot, with Stacey Rusch rising as one of the characters to hate on (and love) this season. Monique Samuels returned to the mix. Newbie Angel Massie finds herself constantly defending her marriage and her role in the group, while Ashley Darby remains her flirty self. Wendy Qsefo is no-nonsense and fully committed to being that girl on camera. The energy is in-your-face, and it’s everything we love about reality TV.

The Cast Of The RHOP Understood The Assignment: Get Into These Reunion Night Looks In Red

The Season 10 reunion in red reflects it all. Red is one of those colors that always stands out. It looks good on every shade of melanin. And this cast leaned all the way into exaggerated silhouettes, sky-high slits, corsets, trains, sequins, feathers — everything.

Some of the women showed skin. Others went full covered couture fantasy. Some drew inspiration from other countries and cultures. And all of them slayed.

Bravo recently released the official Season 10 reunion seating chart, but the air date has not been announced yet. Until then, you can catch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 Sundays at 8 p.m.

Now, let’s get into the looks.

