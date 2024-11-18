Listen Live
Entertainment

[PHOTO GALLERY] 30 Action-Packed Pics from The Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Match

Published on November 18, 2024

LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Friday Night (Nov. 15), the boxing world was treated to a spectacle as 58-year-old Mike Tyson faced off against Jake Paul in a highly anticipated match streamed live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium.

As Mike Tyson entered the ring, the atmosphere was electric.

Fans were eager to witness the legendary boxer’s return, hoping to see glimpses of his former glory.

The match began with a strategic and cautious approach from Jake Paul, who seemed intentional on respecting Tyson’s storied career while also knowing he could have a better opportunity later in the match by taking advantage of Tyson fatigue.

Related Stories

Throughout the early rounds, it became evident that Tyson, although still possessing his trademark power, struggled with the mobility he once had. Especially compared to young Jake Paul. This allowed Paul to feel very comfortable in the ring.

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson

Source: Stephen McCarthy / Getty

Observers in the building and on the broadcast set noticed Tysons movement were not as fluid as expected, raising questions about how he would fare against the younger Paul in the remainder of the fight. Many were concerned of Tyson not being able to go the distance and going down in a way the people didnt want to see happen.

Despite these challenges, Tyson demonstrated his resilience and fighting spirit, showing he could be out there.

The final round brought a sense of tension to the stadium.

Jake Paul, sensing victory, wanted to try to get one last connection in in the final 8th round and his aggressive play looked to allow Tyson to have a opportunity to sneak in a shot or two but Paul quickly pulled back after he knew time would only tell who the decided winner would be.

As the clock wound down, Paul opted to give Tyson space and respect he deserved, ensuring that the boxing icon could finish the match with dignity. See below:

In the end, the fight concluded without a knockout and Jake Paul received the decided victory.

This outcome was significant, not only as a testament to Tyson’s enduring presence in the ring but also as a nod to his impact on the sport.

For Jake Paul, it was an opportunity to test his skills against a legendary figure, adding another chapter to his evolving boxing career.

DETAILS | Why The Fight Had To Be Rescheduled To November 15th

The night at AT&T Stadium will be remembered not just for the boxing action but for the respect and sportsmanship displayed. Oh yea and the terrible connection Netflix provided for the world.

At the end of the day Mike Tyson, standing at 58 years old, proved that age is but a number when it comes to heart and determination, leaving fans both nostalgic and inspired by his performance.

Check out photos from the big fight plus pics from the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano bout below.

1. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

2. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

3. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

4. Tyson

Tyson
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

5. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

6. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

7. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

8. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

9. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

10. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

11. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

12. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

13. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

14. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

15. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

16. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

17. Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

18. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

19. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

20. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

21. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

22. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

23. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

24. Tyson

Tyson
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

25. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

26. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

27. Tyson

Tyson
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

28. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

29. Tyson

Tyson
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

30. Tyson

Tyson
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

31. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

32. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

33. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

34. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

35. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

36. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

37. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

38. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

39. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

40. Tyson Enters The Ring

Tyson Enters The Ring
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

41. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

42. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

43. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

44. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

45. Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano
Source: Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas texas,boxing

