[PHOTO GALLERY] 30 Action-Packed Pics from The Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Match

Friday Night (Nov. 15), the boxing world was treated to a spectacle as 58-year-old Mike Tyson faced off against Jake Paul in a highly anticipated match streamed live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium.

As Mike Tyson entered the ring, the atmosphere was electric.

Fans were eager to witness the legendary boxer’s return, hoping to see glimpses of his former glory.

The match began with a strategic and cautious approach from Jake Paul, who seemed intentional on respecting Tyson’s storied career while also knowing he could have a better opportunity later in the match by taking advantage of Tyson fatigue.

Throughout the early rounds, it became evident that Tyson, although still possessing his trademark power, struggled with the mobility he once had. Especially compared to young Jake Paul. This allowed Paul to feel very comfortable in the ring.

Observers in the building and on the broadcast set noticed Tysons movement were not as fluid as expected, raising questions about how he would fare against the younger Paul in the remainder of the fight. Many were concerned of Tyson not being able to go the distance and going down in a way the people didnt want to see happen.

Despite these challenges, Tyson demonstrated his resilience and fighting spirit, showing he could be out there.

The final round brought a sense of tension to the stadium.

Jake Paul, sensing victory, wanted to try to get one last connection in in the final 8th round and his aggressive play looked to allow Tyson to have a opportunity to sneak in a shot or two but Paul quickly pulled back after he knew time would only tell who the decided winner would be.

As the clock wound down, Paul opted to give Tyson space and respect he deserved, ensuring that the boxing icon could finish the match with dignity. See below:

In the end, the fight concluded without a knockout and Jake Paul received the decided victory.

This outcome was significant, not only as a testament to Tyson’s enduring presence in the ring but also as a nod to his impact on the sport.

For Jake Paul, it was an opportunity to test his skills against a legendary figure, adding another chapter to his evolving boxing career.

The night at AT&T Stadium will be remembered not just for the boxing action but for the respect and sportsmanship displayed. Oh yea and the terrible connection Netflix provided for the world.

At the end of the day Mike Tyson, standing at 58 years old, proved that age is but a number when it comes to heart and determination, leaving fans both nostalgic and inspired by his performance.

Check out photos from the big fight plus pics from thebout below.