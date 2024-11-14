Listen Live
Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make Hosting The Holidays Easier

First Time Host? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier

Published on November 14, 2024

Happy African American family talking during snack time in dining room.

Source: skynesher / Getty

We’re two weeks from the Thanksgiving holiday and as Generation Z settles into adulthood, many will be hosting dinner for the first time. The pressure of hosting the most magical feast of the year can be tough especially if you’re not used to cooking for a large amount of people, however, these staple recipes shared by peers online should help alleviate some of the stress.

Below are 11 recipes from some food and lifestyle creators to help make sure you are the "hostess with the mostess" at Thanksgiving this year. Keep scrolling to see what made the list..
1. Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked mac & cheese is a must in any Black folks Thanksgiving spread and being the person to make it is an honor but don’t mess it up! 

2. Candied Yams

Candied yams and sweet potatoes are pivotal to Black American dinners across the country especially around the holiday!

3. Collard Greens

Three words: WASH YOUR GREENS! 

4. BBQ Meatballs

Jokingly known as “baby shower meatballs,” we love to see them in a spread at any dinner!

5. Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet potato pie is quite easily one of the best desserts to grace the table after chowing down on a delicious dinner. 

6. Cornbread Dressing

Dressing is an acquired taste that most of us love. 

7. Mashed Potatoes

Is it really Thanksgiving without a side of mashed potatoes? 

8. Smothered Green Beans

Make sure you chuck those beans like your grandma taught you! 

9. Peach Cobbler

Need I say more? 

10. Turkey

The turkey is obviously the staple at most Thanksgiving dinners and the key to a juicy to making it juicy is a good brine!

11. Deviled Eggs

Do you sneak a lil egg while you’re fixing your plates?

