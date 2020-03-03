CLOSE
Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake Of Alleged Image Leak

Posted 10 hours ago

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you might have heard the news that a massive image and video leak from the social media service OnlyFans has been circulating on the Internet. Although it’s not related, a trending topic is kicking off on Twitter with fans remixing the purpose of the service with hilarious results.

It appears the string of jokes began early Tuesday morning (March 3) with Twitter user @iseeyouguly tweeting, “Only Fans but I slap the f*ck out of you. Only Hands.”

That tweet seemingly began a flurry of similarly funny riffs on OnlyFans and had the trending topic “Only Fans” going nuts on Twitter right now.

Regarding the massive file-sharing of images from OnlyFans providers, the company says that the service was not hacked as has been widely reported but this has raised concerns regarding the security of the content shared to the site.

While OnlyFans gets their act together to protect the exclusive content produced by providers, we’ve collected the best of the responses below.

Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake Of Alleged Image Leak  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

12. There’s always one killjoy

