Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you might have heard the news that a massive image and video leak from the social media service OnlyFans has been circulating on the Internet. Although it’s not related, a trending topic is kicking off on Twitter with fans remixing the purpose of the service with hilarious results.

It appears the string of jokes began early Tuesday morning (March 3) with Twitter user @iseeyouguly tweeting, “Only Fans but I slap the f*ck out of you. Only Hands.”

That tweet seemingly began a flurry of similarly funny riffs on OnlyFans and had the trending topic “Only Fans” going nuts on Twitter right now.

Regarding the massive file-sharing of images from OnlyFans providers, the company says that the service was not hacked as has been widely reported but this has raised concerns regarding the security of the content shared to the site.

We have investigated claims of a site wide hack and found no evidence of any breach of our systems. The content contained in the supposed “leak” seems to be curated from multiple sources, including other social media applications. — Steve Pym (@TheRealStevePym) February 27, 2020

While OnlyFans gets their act together to protect the exclusive content produced by providers, we’ve collected the best of the responses below.

Only Fans but I slap the fuck out of you. Only Hands. — T'CHALLA HEAD CHA-LA (@iseeyouugly) March 3, 2020

—

Photo: Getty

Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake Of Alleged Image Leak was originally published on hiphopwired.com