Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna’s Flyest Maternity Looks So Far [Gallery]

Not just any mom, but a cool mom! As if Rihanna couldn’t get any hotter, here she is stunting in the most fabulous maternity looks. The superstar and her boo A$AP Rocky are expecting a child soon, and as Bad Gal Rih Rih is well into her third trimester, she is carrying that baby while getting these fits off. Take a look at a gallery of her best maternity looks so far below.

The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur is noted as a fashion icon. Her consistent slay is not surprising considering she’s been doing just that her entire career. Rihanna has made it her mission to transform the usual “meh” maternity fashion into legendary fits that will forever be imprinted in our brains.

Rihanna just has it. She’s glowing like never before stepping into her final trimester, making it look easy. We expect nothing less than that from the fashion goddess. The singer has curated her own space in fashion with her brand Fenty, which extends beyond fashion into beauty and now, one of the most popular lingerie brands, Savage X Fenty.

The songstress speaks to how she aims to redefine maternity style. Rihanna describes her latest maternity looks since announcing the pregnancy as “rebellious.” She goes on to explain to Bustle, “I’m not going to buy maternity clothes. I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before.”

In a recent interview with Elle, Rihanna shared her expectations for her forthcoming life as a mom. The singer said that, as a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, she believes her parenting style will be like that of Rel Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna shared with Elle. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna adds that she may actually be “worse” than Guidice, saying, “You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

We look forward to watching Rihanna flourish as a new mom in this next chapter of her life. Check out the gallery of her flyest maternity looks so far below.

Not Just Any Mom, But A Cool Mom: Rihanna’s Flyest Maternity Looks So Far [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com