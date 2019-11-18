CLOSE
Mila J
HomeEntertainment News

15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister Mila J [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Jhene Aiko isn’t the only sister in the Chilombo clan in the public spotlight. Her older sister Mila J has been consistently carving out her own lane since the 1990s while looking good doing it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

See Also: 45 Of Jhene Aiko’s Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

In honor of her 36th birthday today (November 18), check out some of her hottest flicks below.

 

15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister Mila J [Photos]  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Moods.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

♏️🦂 So they say...

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Pull Up on Meh.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Take the stairs.😎

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Yellowtail 🍣

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

City of Angels.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

🐣posted

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Link in Bio #NewMusic

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

What up🤗

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

Latest
Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes…
 13 hours ago
11.18.19
Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit
 15 hours ago
11.18.19
16 items
Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk…
 18 hours ago
11.18.19
15 items
15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister…
 20 hours ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Sunday Service Lakewood
The Gospel According To Ye: Sunday Service At…
 21 hours ago
11.18.19
Kanye West Announces Opera Called ‘Nebuchadnezzar’
 21 hours ago
11.18.19
18 items
The Best and The Worst Fashion at the…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Lizzo Sued By Postmates Driver Who She Claimed…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 3 days ago
11.17.19
12 items
Rest In Power: 12 Times Kim Porter And…
 4 days ago
11.16.19
Disney+ Warns About “Outdated Cultural Depictions” In Older…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Lil Nas X Makes History As First Openly…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Won’t Face Criminal Charges…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
15 items
Big Sean Says He Made Jhené Aiko Climax…
 4 days ago
11.15.19
Trina Clears Up Walmart Incident: “I Didn’t Bump…
 5 days ago
11.14.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List…
 5 days ago
11.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close