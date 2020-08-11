CLOSE
Meet Your 2020 XXL Freshman Class

Posted 23 hours ago

Rod Wave

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

XXL has spent the last 12 months putting together an encore to their mammoth 2019 Freshman Class list. You remember the one — it had DaBabyRoddy RicchMegan Thee StallionRico Nasty, GunnaYBN CordaeTierra Whack, Blueface and others on it. All the members of that particular class did was:

  • Have 4 No. 1 albums (Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti Social, DaBaby’s KIRK and Blame It On Baby and Gunna’s Wunna)
  • Have 3 No. 1 singles (Roddy “The Box,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and DaBaby’s “Rockstar”)
  • Have an artist be featured in a Beyoncé movie (Tierra Whack in Beyoncé’s Black Is King for “Power”)
  • Be Grammy-nominated (Roddy, DaBaby, YBN Cordae)
  • Become Grammy-award winning (Roddy).

In short, it may very well be the biggest XXL class in terms of one-year success from cover to cover. The 2020 class, revealed on Tuesday (August 11), is spread out throughout the country in terms of representation. Meet the new class.

  • Mulatto – Atlanta, GA
  • Polo G – Chicago, IL
  • NLE Choppa – Memphis, TN
  • Lil Keed – Atlanta, GA
  • Lil TJay – Bronx, NY
  • Jack Harlow – Louisville, KY
  • Baby Keem – Carson, CA
  • Rod Wave – St. Petersburg, FL
  • Chika – Montgomery, AL
  • Fivio Foreign – Brooklyn, NY
  • Calboy – Chicago, IL
  • 24K Goldn – San Francisco, CA

Peep the reactions + some of the group’s biggest videos so you get familiar.

1.

2. Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

3.

4. Mulatto – “B*tch From Da Souf”

5.

6. NLE Choppa – “Shotta Flow”

7. Rod Wave – “Heart On Ice”

8. Polo G – “Pop Out”

9. Lil Tjay – “F.N”

10. 24kGoldn – “Valentino”

11. CHIKA – “Can’t Explain It”

12. Lil Keed – “Nameless”

13. Calboy – “Envy Me”

14. Baby Keem – “Orange Soda”

15. Fivio Foreign – “Big Drip”

