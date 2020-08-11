Meet Your 2020 XXL Freshman Class

XXL has spent the last 12 months putting together an encore to their mammoth 2019 Freshman Class list. You remember the one — it had DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Gunna, YBN Cordae, Tierra Whack, Blueface and others on it. All the members of that particular class did was:

Have 4 No. 1 albums (Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti Social, DaBaby’s KIRK and Blame It On Baby and Gunna’s Wunna)

Have 3 No. 1 singles (Roddy “The Box,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and DaBaby’s “Rockstar”)

Have an artist be featured in a Beyoncé movie (Tierra Whack in Beyoncé’s Black Is King for “Power”)

Be Grammy-nominated (Roddy, DaBaby, YBN Cordae)

Become Grammy-award winning (Roddy).

In short, it may very well be the biggest XXL class in terms of one-year success from cover to cover. The 2020 class, revealed on Tuesday (August 11), is spread out throughout the country in terms of representation. Meet the new class.

Mulatto – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Polo G – Chicago, IL

– Chicago, IL NLE Choppa – Memphis, TN

– Memphis, TN Lil Keed – Atlanta, GA

– Atlanta, GA Lil TJay – Bronx, NY

– Bronx, NY Jack Harlow – Louisville, KY

– Louisville, KY Baby Keem – Carson, CA

– Carson, CA Rod Wave – St. Petersburg, FL

– St. Petersburg, FL Chika – Montgomery, AL

– Montgomery, AL Fivio Foreign – Brooklyn, NY

– Brooklyn, NY Calboy – Chicago, IL

– Chicago, IL 24K Goldn – San Francisco, CA

Peep the reactions + some of the group’s biggest videos so you get familiar.

